Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $76.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

