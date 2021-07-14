Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.42

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.
Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
