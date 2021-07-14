Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.42

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

