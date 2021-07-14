Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $5,132,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

