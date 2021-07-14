Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.1% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.83. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

