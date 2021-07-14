Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Focus List Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

