Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Peak Management LLC

Symmetry Peak Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.76. 211,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,250. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

