Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $12.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 425,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,962. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.