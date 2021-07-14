AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,172,000.00.

APP stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 25,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,693. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

