AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,172,000.00.
APP stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 25,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,693. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
