AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 278.5% in June

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APYP opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AppYea has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

