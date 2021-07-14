AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $167,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,458. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

