AQR Capital Management LLC Has $152.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,218,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $152,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,189,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,558,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 308,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,238. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

