AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 174,935 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,935 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $179,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 31,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

