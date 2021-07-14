AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $317,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

