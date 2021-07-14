AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 31,918 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Anthem worth $266,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $398.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.82. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

