AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 493,210 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 493,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Applied Materials worth $244,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $138.51. 57,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

