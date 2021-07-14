AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Brokerages expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

AQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 973,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 106.90 and a quick ratio of 105.84. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.