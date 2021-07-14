Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.