Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
