ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner Sells 12,000 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. 6,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,639. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

