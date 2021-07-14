ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.40 ($41.65).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

