ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.40 ($41.65).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.