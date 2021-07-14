Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/2/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

6/24/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

5/25/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $529,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

