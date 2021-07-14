Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NYSE:ARQT) Shares Down 5.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 1,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $425,114.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

