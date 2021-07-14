Ares Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,449 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 128,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises approximately 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

