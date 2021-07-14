Ares Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Ares Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,481. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $555.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

