Ares Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Ares Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Summit Midstream Partners makes up 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,407. The firm has a market cap of $298.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

