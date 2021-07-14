Ares Management LLC Sells 138,601 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Ares Management LLC reduced its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,601 shares during the period. FTS International makes up approximately 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTS International worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FTS International alerts:

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88. FTS International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. Analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.