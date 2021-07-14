Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $15.85 Million in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,591,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000.

ZWRKU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

