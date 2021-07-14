Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $20.40 Million in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,404,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMBT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,880,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,501,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,118. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

