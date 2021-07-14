Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRAU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.