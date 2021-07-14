Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,290,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 3,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

