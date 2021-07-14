Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250,000 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,140,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 12.92% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

