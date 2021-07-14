Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 720,726 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 720,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,552,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.8% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 276,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,965. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

