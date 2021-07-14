Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 80336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Arizona Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.