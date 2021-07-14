Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

