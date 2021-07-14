Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 412,000 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.13% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

