Armistice Capital LLC Takes $776,000 Position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
NASDAQ INM opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
