Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $884,307.36. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 125.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.