Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of AROW opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.