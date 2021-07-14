Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 69,500 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Assurant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Assurant by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $924,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Assurant by 33.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 6.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

AIZ stock opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

