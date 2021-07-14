Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.70 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $376,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 10.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 128.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

