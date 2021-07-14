Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of United States Cellular worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

