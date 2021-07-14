Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 18,270 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of B. Riley Financial worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

