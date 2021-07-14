Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 45,000 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Energizer were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

