Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $8.66 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 87,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.07 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

