Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957,513 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

