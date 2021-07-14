Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

