Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Darwin Global Management Ltd.

Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 299.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,311 shares during the period. Arvinas comprises approximately 1.8% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Arvinas worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $7,865,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,733. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

