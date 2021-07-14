Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 343.9% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,811,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AABB opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
