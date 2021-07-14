Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 343.9% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,811,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

