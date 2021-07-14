Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 21,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,704. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

