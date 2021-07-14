Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 26,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

