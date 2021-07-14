Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

ASPU stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 22,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

